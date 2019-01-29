scorecardresearch
George Fernandes passes away after prolonged illness

(Eds: Adding Fernandes' age) New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Former defence minister George Fernandes passed away Tuesday following a prolonged illness, his family sources said. He was 88. Fernandes was suffering from Alzheimer's disease. Recently, he contracted swine flu, they said. Fernandes was India's defence minister in the NDA government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. PTI KR MPB AAR

