George Fernandes was 'hero' of movement against Emergency: Suresh Prabhu

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Union minister Suresh Prabhu on Wednesday remembered the late George Fernandes as the "hero" of the Emergency-era movement against the Indira Gandhi dispensation. Speaking at an event hosted by Institute of Social Sciences (ISS) here, Prabhu also credited Fernandes for Konkan Railway, saying "it would not have been possible without him." Remembering Fernandes as a man of phenomenal dedication and commitment, the Union minister recalled his association with the "great" socialist leader, trade unionist and a minister in the previous NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. "He was the biggest asset of National Democratic Alliance and no problem was faced as he served as its convener," said the minister. Fernandes passed away in January this year at the age of 88. "He was hero of Emergency movement and nobody else fought like him during the movement," Prabhu said. Many other close associates and friends of Fernandes, including Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, JD(U) MP K C Tyagi, Jaya Jaitley, ISS chairman George Mathew and Dick Gupwell, also shared their experiences and lauded his qualities as a mass leader. Janta Dal (United) MP K C Tyagi recalled his association with Fernandes, saying he aspired for economic equality of the people in independent India.Fernandes's brothers Paul and Michael and leaders of Tibetan community in India also paid rich tributes to him. PTI VIT SMN