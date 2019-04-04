George Lucas secretly visited 'Game of Thrones' set, says Liam Cunningham

Los Angeles, Apr 4 (PTI) Liam Cunninggham says "Star Wars" creator George Lucas once visited the sets of "Game of Thrones" in secret during the filming of the final season.The actor, who plays Davos Seaworth in the hit HBO fantasy series, said the veteran filmmaker came to the on-location in Northern Ireland's Belfast, to speak with showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss, perhaps regarding their forthcoming "Star Wars" trilogy."It's funny because George came here and talked to the boys, and the one thing the 'Star Wars' franchise has been missing lately is decent storytelling. There's a lot of brilliant stuff in 'Star Wars', it's an epic franchise, but occasionally, story-wise, it's left a little to be desired. "Dan and David are brilliant at surprises and can transfer the demographic from this show to that (franchise). They're incredible at adapting a world and making it their own and they could add a layer of complexity to it," Cunningham told EW.Last year, Disney announced that Benioff and Weiss will write and produce a new series of "Star Wars" films after "GOT" ends. PTI RDS RBRB