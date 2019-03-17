George Michael's art collection sells for 11.3 million pounds at auction

London, Mar 17 (PTI) Pop icon George Michael's art collection, featuring pieces from the likes of Tracey Emin and Damien Hirst, has been sold for 11.3 million pounds at an auction here.Hirst's 2006 piece 'The Incomplete Truth' was sold for 911,250 pounds, while his another piece, 'Saint Sebastian, Exquisite Pain', fetched 875,250 pounds at the auction.A 1982 Bridget Riley painting known as 'Songbird' was sold for 791,250 pounds, and Emin's 'Hurricane' was bought for 431,250 pounds.The auction, which took place at Christie, also included some of Michael's most cherished artworks.The money raised from the auction will be used for the causes Michael supported.The pop legend passed away on Christmas Day 2016 at the age of 53 at his home in Goring-on-Thame. PTI SHDSHD