George RR Martin promises to finish off 'A Song of Ice and Fire' series

Los Angeles, Dec 12 (PTI) George RR Martin has promised his fans a closure in the form of final "A Song of Ice and Fire" books.The epic fantasy series, which served as the basis for HBO's multiple award winning show "Game of Thrones", awaits the final two books -- "The Winds of Winter" and "A Dream of Spring" -- that the author had announced long back but has not yet penned.The 70-year-old author wrote a post on his official blog, promoting the recently published spin-off book "Fire and Blood", and assured the fans that he will finish off the "A Song of Ice and Fire" saga."I know you want Winds, and I am going to give it to you but I am delighted that you stayed with me for this one as well. Your patience and unflagging support means the world to me. Enjoy the read. Me, I am back in my fortress of solitude, and back in Westeros," Martin wrote."It wont be tomorrow, and it wont be next week, but you will get the end of A Song of Ice and Fire," he added.The author asked that while they wait for the final books, they should look forward to the final season of "Game of Thrones", which is set to premiere in April next year."Meanwhile, you have the final season of 'Game of Thrones' coming, and the new show that is not yet officially called 'The Long Night' being cast, and a couple more shows still being scripted and a few other cool things in the works as well. Winter is not the only thing that is coming," Martin added.