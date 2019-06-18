German ambassador meets LG Baijal, appreciates pedestrianisation of Karol Bagh

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal Tuesday met ambassador of Germany Walter Johannes Linder who praised pedestrianisation of shopping hub Karolbagh in the city and discussed mutual areas of cooperation between the two countries. Baijal said the two sides discussed cooperation regarding air pollution, road transport, urbanisation among other areas. "Met Ambassador of Germany, His Excellency Mr. Walter Johannes Linder. Discussed possible areas of mutual cooperation like air pollution, road transport, urbanization, etc. Mr Linder appreciated Pedestrianization of Karol Bagh. Wish for stronger relations between the two countries," the Lt Governor tweeted. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation(NDMC) launched a pilot project to decongest Karol Bagh in May. The entire stretch of Ajmal Khan Road has been pedestianised under the project by the civic body.The NDMC has planned to undertake similar projects in Kirti Nagar and Kamla Nagar market after successful completion of Karolbagh pedestrianisation, officials of the civic body said. PTI VIT CKCK