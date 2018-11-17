German feature 'Sealed Lips' to close IFFI 2018

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) The 49th edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will come to a close with the world premiere of German film "Sealed Lips".Director of the film, Bernd Bohlich, director of photography Thomas Plener and actors Barbara Schnitzler and Swetlana Schonfeld will attend the screening.The 100-minute long film has been produced by Eva-Marie Martens and Alexander Martens. "Over the years, German films have carved a niche for themselves in world cinema, courtesy some stellar work produced by German filmmakers. We are ecstatic to have one such film from Germany as the Closing Film of IFFI 2018. "And to have its World Premiere here, is an icing on the cake. We look forward to having the Director and the cast of the film with us for the premiere," Directorate of Film Festivals said in a statement. IFFI, to be held from November 20 to 28 in Goa, will be showcasing 212 films this year. PTI SHDSHD