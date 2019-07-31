German prosecutors charge former Audi boss with fraud over 'dieselgate'

Frankfurt Am Main (Germany), Jul 31 (AFP) German prosecutors said Wednesday they had charged former Audi chief executive Rupert Stadler with fraud over the Volkswagen subsidiary's role in the "dieselgate" emissions cheating scandal."Professor Rupert Stadler and three other defendants... are accused of fraud, falsifying certifications and illegal advertising," the prosecutors said, linked to over 430,000 VW, Audi and Porsche cars fitted with "defeat devices" to fool regulators' emissions tests. (AFP) MRJMRJ