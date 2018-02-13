German Pump Major HOMA seals International JV with EKKI Pumps

Coimbatore, Feb 13 (PTI) City-based Ekki Group of India, manufacturers of Ekki and Deccan Brands pumps and systems, has entered into a definitive agreement with Homa Pumpenfabric Gmbh to create a focused waste water Joint Venture pump company, to serve India and its neighboring markets. Set up with a long-term strategy to serve Indian needs, this partnership between HOMA and EKKI will strengthen Prime Minister Narendra ModiS Make in India, Clean India and Skill India Mission,EKKI Director,Kanishka Aruugam said. Being the first Indo-German JV in the pump industry, the objective of this equal equity long-term venture was to bring to India and neighbouring markets, a range of outstanding highly efficient and reliable German quality waste water pumps and systems benefiting from the collective strengths of both the companies, Kanishka said. The new partnership will enable HOMA significantly expand its global reach into this part of the world, while EKKI would gain access to the iconic German HOMA brand, and its cutting edge wastewater pumping systems, enabling it to offer a wider range of pumps for India and nearby markets in addition to its existing product ranges, Kanishka said. As part of the JV, the two firms are also looking at setting up a manufacturing facility here to serve India and neighboring markets. The newly formed alliance will be headquartered in the city with Dr. Klaus Hoffmann, HOMA Chief Executive as the Board Chairman and Kanishka Arumugam as Chief Executive of the JV Homa has a market presence in more than 100 countries and is one among the top five waste water pump manufacturers in the world with a complete range, cache quality and technology in its segment. "We couldn?t have a better partner to foray into the waste water pump segment," Kanishka said. HOMA has chosen EKKI over other manufacturers in India and China due to its best in class manufacturing facilities, high-quality consciousness and trusted long-term family values, Hoffmann said. PTI NVM APR APR