Get Cash on Your Terms With Flexi Business Loans From Bajaj Finserv

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Pune, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Keeping your company up and running requires both a sound strategy and the right funds to put the pedal to the metal. Rather than relying on traditional forms of credit, borrow funds like you run your businesson your own termswith a Flexi Business Loan from Bajaj Finserv. Take a look at how you can #FinanceYourBusinessTheFlexiWay. Borrow all you need for periodic, planned, unplanned expenses With funds up to Rs 30 lakh, you never need to worry about meeting your business financial requirements. Whether you need to source working capital during an off season or finance your business expansion, you can always count on the Flexi Business Loan from Bajaj Finserv that proves convenience comes at no extra charges or compromises. This way, you can #FinanceYourBusinessTheFlexiWay without sacrificing on substantial funding. Perfect for times when your real estate business faces a snag or when you switch from a plastic packaging to biodegradable packaging to comply with regulatory norms, this loan offers a high sanction at nominal interest rates. All this, so that your main interests are vested in the growth and development of your business and not wasted in worrying about repayment. Pay for just what you use While you like to be prepared and have the necessary finances in order to deliver the quality your brand promotes, you may worry about exceeding your budget by overborrowing. While you may plan to use approximately Rs 5 lakh, you may wish to borrow Rs 10 lakh to be on the safe side. However, say with an interest rate of 15%, you will be required to pay interest on the whole Rs 10 lakh and not just your used amount of Rs 5 lakh with a traditional business loan. However, with Bajaj Finservs Flexi Business Loan, this worry is now a thing of the past. This means that you can get approved for a high loan sanction and borrow funds as and when you need them and pay interest only on the amount used and not entire the amount sanctioned. Heres an example: With a sanctioned loan amount of Rs 10 lakh and utilised amount of Rs 5 lakh at 15% interest rate for a tenor of 5 years, you pay Rs23,790 as EMI. However, with a Flexi Business Loan, you pay EMIs of Rs 13,550. This amounts to Rs 1,22,880 of annual savings. Testing out potential equipment to speed up your manufacturing? Now you need not to apply for a second loan to buy more machines at a later date. Just borrow from your sanctioned limit according to what you require and pay interest only on the amount you use! Pay your dues when you receive whats due to you You already know that getting your business into the big league is only an opportunity away. Dont lose the opportunity just because you worry about balancing the scales with loan repayment and your working capital requirements. Bajaj Finservs Flexi Business Loan allows you to borrow what you need and choose to pay interest-only EMIs. You can then repay the principal amount at the end of your tenor. This way you can fund business growth now and repay your loan when you finally receive the payment for your orders later. Whats more, with interest-only EMIs to pay, you pay 45% lower EMIs, which significantly reduces the amount you need to shell out monthly. Using the example given above, you can expect to pay Rs 7,500 instead of Rs 13,550 when you opt for interest-only EMIs. This makes for Rs 72,600 worth of annual savings when you choose interest-only EMIs. Take your business to new heights as you #FinanceYourBusinessTheFlexiWay. Check your pre-approved offer and expedite your financing with instant approval because when it comes to business every minute counts! About Bajaj Finance Limited Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 21 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the companys product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loans against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Loans for Doctors, Loans for CAs, Loans for Engineers, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Construction Equipment Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits and Advisory Services. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in PWRPWR