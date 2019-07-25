Get Healthy and Glowing Skin With Glutone Face Wash - The Only Clinically Tested Skin Lightening Face Wash in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Glutone Face Wash is exclusively available on ClickOnCare.com BANGALORE, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A lot of skincare routines tend to focus solely on making complexions look younger, tauter and dewier but one of the primary concerns should be keeping the face sanitized, and water alone is not sufficient. One needs a good result-oriented face wash to fit right into their pockets. Glutone Face Wash, a face wash from the Glutone range of skin lightening products by Adroit Biomed, is the only clinically tested skin lightening face wash that gives the most effective and safe way for skin lightening. The face wash is enriched with Hydrolyzed Almond Protein and Dermawhite, a unique blend of skin lightening ingredients such as Saxifrage, Papaya and Guava. Dermawhite is a scientifically proven and safe solution that brightens the skin. Based on extracts of white blossoms, the ingredient noticeably brightens the complexion yet fully respects the skin's natural characteristics and health. Just as this face wash could not get any better, its benefits are surely going to amaze all. Improves the skin complexion, elasticity and skin tone Deep cleansing property removes dirt, impurities and reduces blemishes without irritating the skin Regular use gives radiant, refreshed and healthy-looking skinAlso, Glutone Face Wash is completely paraben and sulphate free and is suitable for all skin types and safe to use without any side effects. About ClickOnCare Trusted by hundreds of doctors and celebrities across the Country, ClickOnCare is a trademarked health & wellness brand home delivering in domestic and international markets. It is the largest Cosmaceutical, Dermaceutical & Nutraceutical store in India, working constantly towards its brand mantra - 'Delivering Health & Wellness with Care for All'. For more information visit https://www.clickoncare.com/.Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/951459/Glutone_Face_Wash_ClickOnCare.jpg PWRPWR