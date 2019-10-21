Ghaziabad: 2 hardcore criminals arrested after exchange of fire with police

Ghaziabad (UP), Oct 21(PTI) Two hardcore criminals, who were wanted for killing a businessman two months ago and carried a reward of Rs 25,000 each on their heads, were arrested after an exchange of fire with police in Indirapuram here, officials said on Monday.The criminals were identified as Sunny Jatav and Akash Jatav, they said.During routine patrolling on Sunday night, a police team intercepted a motorcycle near Shiv Hanuman temple in Indirapuram's Shankti Khand-4 area. Instead of stopping the motorcycle, the accused opened fire on the police party, Station House Officer (SHO) Deepak Sharma said.Sunny was injured in retaliatory firing. He sustained a bullet injury in one of his legs. Akash surrendered before the police, he said.Sunny was sent to a nearby hospital for treatment, he added.The duo was wanted for allegedly brutally killing a businessman, Pankaj Dhawan, with a screwdriver and a wrench hammer before looting his house in Kavi Nagar area on August 30, Sharma said.During interrogation, Sunny and Akash confessed to killing Dhawan, he added.Earlier, Sunny had killed one of his accomplices, Anmol alias Rinkoo, by shooting him at point blank range, the SHO said.The screwdriver and the wrench hammer used for killing Dhawan were recovered from the accused. Two country-made pistols, four live and used cartridges, ornaments and cash were also recovered from them, he said. PTI CORR DIVDIV