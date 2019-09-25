Ghaziabad: 8 policemen suspended for siphoning off Rs 70 lakh

Ghaziabad, Sep 25 (PTI) An SHO and seven other policemen were suspended for allegedly siphoning off Rs 70 lakh, which was part of an amount recovered by them in an embezzlement case, an official said on Wednesday. SHO Lakshmi Chauhan and seven other policemen have been suspended by SSP Sudhir Kumar Singh, SP (city) Shlok Kumar said. A case was registered at Link Road Police Station under Section 409/ 120B/ 411-34 IPC for embezzling cash worth Rs 3 crore by CMS company employees, he said. The money was brought from a bank to refill cash in ATM machines, he said. On Tuesday night, police arrested two people -- Rajiv Sachan and Amir.They said Rs 55 lakh was recovered from Sachan's possession and 60 lakh was recovered from Amir, the SP said. There was a difference of Rs 70 lakh in the police records, Kumar said. Subsequently, eight policemen were suspended and a probe into the matter was underway, he added. PTI CORR SNESNE