Ghaziabad administration cracks the whip on land mafia

Ghaziabad (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) The anti-land mafia task force constituted by the district administration has freed more than 40,000 sq metres of land from encroachment here, officials said. Five of the six accused land grabbers, who have old cases against them under Gunda Act, have been expelled from the district, official sources said. District Magistrate Ritu Maheshwari said 4 hectare in Modi Nagar, 800 metre under Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam and another 280 metre of land was freed from the possession of illegal occupants by Ghaziabad Development Authority. Around 2,600 metre land has been identified in Loni which will be reclaimed from illegal occupants soon. Maheshwari expressed concern over the anti-encroachment drive making little progress in Sadar Tehsil. The anti-bhoo mafia task force was constituted to work under the sub-divisional magistrates to evacuate illegal encroachments with the help of circle police officers. Maheshwari asked the sub-divisional magistrates to send recommendations to book land mafia under Gunda Act. She emphasised the need for re-verification of the evacuated land. PTI CORR IND