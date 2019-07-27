Ghaziabad administration to conduct week-long plantation drive on 'Hariyali Teej'

Ghaziabad, Jul 27 (PTI) The Ghaziabad district administration will conduct a week-long plantation drive to mark the 'Hariyali Teej' festival on August 3. District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey has asked forest officer Deeksha Bhandari to encourage the participation of women in the plantation drive. The drive will begin on 'Hariyali Teej' on August 3 and continue till August 9. The district magistrate has requested government departments, non-governmental organisations and resident welfare associations to take part in the drive. In addition to celebrating the festival in the beginning of the monsoon, women can take part in the plantation drive which will be vital for enhancing greenery to protect the environment and reduce pollution, the district magistrate said. Pandey urged women to plant two saplings with tree guards each in their courtyards, balconies or in parks in front of their houses. About 12 lakh saplings will be planted during the drive, the district forest officer said. PTI CORR SMNSMN