Ghaziabad authority moots tough measures against illegal structures

Ghaziabad, Aug 27 (PTI) The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) is mulling over stringent norms to curb illegal construction, an official said on Tuesday. The plan is being mooted for Vaishali, Rajendra Nagar, Shyam Park Extension, Shalimar Garden and other colonies of the trans-Hindan area, the official said. The Secretary of the authority, Santosh Rai, said unauthorised constructions would be sealed and demolished. A team of GDA officials, along with police force, was sent to identify illegal structures, he said, adding that 264 building had been marked for action. The team videographed illegally-constructed buildings and these would be demolished during a drive on August 29, he added. Raid said GDA vice-chairperson Kanchan Verma had taken this decision after getting complaints regarding the buildings constructed against sanctioned maps. PTI CORR RDKRDK