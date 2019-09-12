Ghaziabad authority orders to demolish 12 flats

Ghaziabad, Sep 12 (PTI) Following several complaints on the 'Jansunwai Portal' of the Uttar Pradesh chief minister by residents of colonies in the trans-Hindan area, the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) on Thursday ordered to demolish 12 illegally constructed flats. All these flats had been constructed against sanctioned maps, an official said. On Thursday, a team headed by Ranbir Singh, in-charge of Enforcement Zone 7, sealed buildings in Rajendra Nagar, Shyam Park Extension and Radhey Shyam Park. Earlier, due to these illegal constructions, three supervisors were suspended by the vice-chairperson of the GDA for dereliction of duty. An official said an FIR would be lodged if anyone carried out illegal construction on the sites sealed by them. "Though the illegally constructed buildings were to be sealed today, it could not be done due to the non-availability of the police force because of Ganesha visarjan," the official added. RDKRDK