Ghaziabad DM, SSP takes chopper ride to shower flower petals on 'kanwarias' in district

Ghaziabad 29 July (PTI) In keeping with the novel practice started last year by the Uttar Pradesh government, Lord Shiva devotees 'kanwarias" were on Monday showered with flower petals from helicopter in Ghaziabad by top administrative officials.District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey and Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh took a chopper to hover all over the district and showered flower petals on 'kanwarias', said officials.The chopper provided by the state government took off from the Harsaon police lines ground with the two officials on board and they "rained" flower petals on 'kanwarias' clogging various arterial roads of the city on their way back from Rishikesh with pitchers of the Ganga water from there. "Besides showering rose petals, security was also monitored thoroughly by us," said District magistrate Pandey. "We both were connected with the police control room and we instructed officials of concerned areas to manage traffic and security there," he said."Today being the last day of kanwar yatra, the maximum pilgrims, carrying the holy Ganga water passed through the district to reach their destinations to offer the water to Lord Shiva on the occasion of Mahashivraatri tomorrow, the district magistrate added.Stringent security were provided to the 'kanwarias'," said Pandey, adding in communally sensitive areas, para military forces too were deployed."Officers were patrolling on foot, so that no unpleasant situation may arise," the DM said.BJP's Baghpat MP Satyapal Singh along with Loni MLA Nand Kishore Gurjjar also showered rose petals in Ghaziabad district on Sunday.