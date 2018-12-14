Ghaziabad property-dealer found dead near house

Ghaziabad, Dec 14 (PTI) The body of a man with his throat slit was found from a nullah here on Friday, police said.Bagesh Sharma (38), a resident of Krishna Kunj Nand Gram colony was a property dealer who also gave loans on interest, Superintendent of Police (SP) city Shlok Kumar said.Sharma had gone out on Thursday but did not return home till Friday morning following which his wife lodged a complaint with the police.His body was found half a km away from his house, police said, adding that his scooter and other belongings too were recovered from the spot.While the body was sent for postmortem examination, the police have registered an FIR against one Sonu Chaudhary, who was accused of committing the crime by Sharma's family. PTI CORR MAZ RHL