Ghaziabad school teacher found dead

/R Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 2 (PTI) A government school teacher, who was missing since Monday, has been found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said. The deceased, Aslam, who was a teacher in a government primary school in Ghaziabad district, had gone to pay Rs 2 lakh to an agency for buying a tractor, according to a complaint by his family. Police suspect that Aslam was kidnapped by miscreants and, after looting the cash, he was killed and the body dumped on the Ganga Canal road near Buwarada village in Khatauli area, a police officer said. The body, which was found on Wednesday, has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is on, the officer added.