Ghaziabad to get five new police stations: UP official

Ghaziabad, Sep 29 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has sanctioned Rs 2,900 crore for modernisation of the police department and has given its nod for building five police stations here, an official said on Sunday.During a surprise check at Indirapuram police station, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avnish Awasthi said land for building three police stations -- Teela Mod, Kushambi and Madhuban Bapu Dham -- have already handed over to the police department.Allotment of land for two more police stations -- Nandgram and Shalimar Garden -- is in the pipeline. The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation and the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) will provide land for these police stations, he said. "Zero tolerance to corruption is the first priority of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This will bring a drastic change in policing. The CM has sanctioned Rs 2,900 crore for modernisation of the police department," Awasthi said.Land will be identified to keep impounded and unclaimed vehicles which are now kept outside the police station, he said, adding the police department will also purchase land from the GDA for building accommodation for the staff.During the surprise check at Indirapuram police station, Awasthi was accompanied by Meerut zone Inspector General of Police Alok Kumar.The additional chief secretary (home) declared a reward of Rs 1 lakh for Indirapuram police station SHO Deepak Sharma and his team for rescuing a man and his teenage daughter the same day they were kidnapped. The father-daughter duo were kidnapped on September 1 while on their way to a a temple. PTI CORR NSDNSD