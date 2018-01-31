GHCL Q3 net profit drops 12 pc to Rs 71 cr

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) GHCL Ltd today posted 11.63 per cent drop in standalone net profit to Rs 71.17 crore in the third quarter of financial year 2017-18.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 80.54 crore in the same period last year, it said in a regulatory filing.

Net income increased to Rs 738.13 crore during October- December quarter of 2017-18, from Rs 662.18 crore in the same period last year.

However, the company expenses remained higher at Rs 633.17 crore against Rs 552.86 crore in the year-ago period.

The Ahmedabad-based firm is engaged in inorganic chemcials and home textiles.

Shares of the company fell 3.20 per cent to Rs 313.20 apiece on BSE. PTI LUX ANS ANU