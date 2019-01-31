Ghosn: Bail refusal 'would not be normal in any other democracy'

Tokyo, Jan 31 (AFP) Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn said Thursday that his ongoing detention would "not be normal in any other democracy of the world" as he insisted he was a victim of "betrayal" by his former firm.In his first interview with foreign media since his arrest on November 19, Ghosn told AFP and a French daily he was being "punished before being found guilty" and that he was up against "an army at Nissan" that was trying to "destroy" his reputation. (AFP) RUPRUP