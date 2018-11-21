Ghosn's detention extended for 10 days: Media

Tokyo, Nov 21 (AFP) Tokyo prosecutors have won permission from a district court to extend the detention of Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn for a further 10 days, several media reported on Wednesday.Prosecutors had 48 hours after his arrest to either press formal charges, release him or request this 10-day custody extension to continue questioning.Contacted by AFP, both the court and the prosecutor declined to confirm the reports.In a stunning fall from grace for the once-loved tycoon, Ghosn was arrested after arriving in Tokyo on his private jet on Monday.His firm Nissan accused him of under-reporting his salary over a period of several years and "numerous significant acts of misconduct." Public broadcaster NHK reported that Nissan had paid "huge sums" to provide Ghosn with luxury homes in Rio de Janeiro, Beirut, Paris and Amsterdam "without any legitimate business reason." (AFP) RUPRUP