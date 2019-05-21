GIA India Organised a GemKids Programme in New Delhi

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Universal Public School students got introduced to the fascinating world of gemmology New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India To ignite the love and passion of gemstones, GIA India organised the GemKids programme for the students of Universal Public School, New Delhi, on May 3. More than 20 students from 6th to 8thgrade attended the programme to learn about the fascinating world of gemstones. GIA India Instructor Amar Agarwal shared insights and facts on a variety of gems. The programme offered students an opportunity to learn about gemmology through hands-on activities using natural minerals and gemstones. Students explored how gems are formed in nature, the different methods used to mine them, how civilizations valued gems throughout history and more. Maya Gupta, Principal of the Universal Public School, said, We have high regards for GIA India introducing GemKids to our school a thoughtful initiative where students are encouraged to develop their knowledge of gemstones. This programme offers interesting content encouraging students to distinguish naturally-occurring gems from laboratory-grown and various kinds of treatments done to enhance its beauty. Nirupa Bhatt, Managing Director of GIA India and the Middle East, said, Kids learn from what they see and observe. GIA India believes the GemKids programme is a great step towards igniting a passion in children to learn gemmology. We were thrilled to see a great response from the students and grateful to Universal Public School for their support. About GIA India GIA India and GIA India Laboratory Pvt. Ltd. (GIA India) are independent subsidiaries of the Gemological Institute of America, Inc. (GIA). Established in 1931, GIA is recognised as the worlds foremost authority in gemmology. GIA invented the famous 4Cs of Color, Clarity, Cut and Carat Weight and, in 1953, created the International Diamond Grading System which is recognised around the world as the standard for diamond quality. Through research, education, gemmological laboratory services and instrument development, the Institute is dedicated to ensuring the public trust in gems and jewellery by upholding the highest standards of integrity, academics, science and professionalism. All of GIAs activities are governed by its mission to serve the public. Visit GIA.edu or GIAindia.in. To View the Image Click on the Link Below:Students of Universal Public School with the GIA GemKids Workbook PWRPWR