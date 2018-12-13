Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers join Star Wars spin-off 'The Mandalorian'

Los Angeles, Dec 13 (PTI) Actors Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, Emily Swallow and Omid Abtahi have joined the cast of Star Wars spin-off "The Mandalorian".According to the Hollywood Reporter, the casting of Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Nick Nolte and Werner Herzog has also been confirmed. Jon Favreau wrote the series and is executive producing along with Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Dave Filoni. Filoni will also direct episodes, as will Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa and Deborah Chow.According to the sources, the series is set about five years after events in "Return of the Jedi" in a region called the Outer Rim, where people both do not know and do not care that the Empire has fallen."The Mandalorian" is one of two live-action "Star Wars" series due to bow on Disney+. Diego Luna is leading the second series, which will take place before the events of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story". PTI SHDSHD