'Giant' Bicycles Launched its Flagship Showroom in Mumbai in Collaboration With Element Retail

MUMBAI, February 28, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Element Retail brings to India, world's largest producer of high quality bikes World's largest producer of high quality and performance bicycles - 'Giant', enters Indian retail cycle market with its first flagship store in Mumbai in association with Element Retail Pvt Ltd. Founded by two young and vibrant entrepreneurs Aditya Bafna and Varun Bagadiyain 2013, Element Retail has been steadily growing their portfolio and has become category leaders in swimwear and sports shoe segment. Element Retail has a license to distribute Giant bicycles Pan India. Catering to a large community of cyclists, fitness enthusiasts and athletes, Giant will bring together high quality craftsmanship, technology and innovative designs under one roof. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/828482/Aditya_Bafna_Raj_Thackrey_Giant_Bicycle.jpg )Sharing his thoughts on the new showroom launch, Aditya Bafna, Managing Director, Element Retail Pvt Ltd quoted, "The athleisure and fitness sector in India has gained tremendous popularity in recent years as more and more people have become fitness enthusiasts giving a huge scope for Giant to grow in India. According to 'India Bicycle Market Outlook, 2021', bicycle market size crossed INR 5000 crore mark in 2015. There is a huge demand and great potential for international bikes that are a perfect blend of innovation and technology."Aditya Bafna further added, "Based on the growth figures, we foresee new opportunities and continuous growth in the Indian retail cycle market. Giant Bicycles offers a wide range of on-road, X-road, off-road and youth cycles, along with LIV, an in-house women oriented brand. Serving as an 'all-under-one-roof' outlet, the brand also offers protective gears, bike gears, service gears, and components to address every biking need. An increase in demand for quality bicycles also caters to the 'Go Green' initiative in the country and could assist in curbing down pollution issues."About Giant: Giant is the world's leading brand of high quality bicycles and cycling gear. Since 1972, Giant has combined craftsmanship, technology and innovative design to create the ultimate cycling experience for all riders, casual to competitive. Through its products, people and retail partners, Giant inspires passion for cycling all around the world.About Element Retail: Element Retail was founded in 2013 and since inception has been steadily growing. They have launched exclusive outlets for brands like Asics, Speedo, Apple and Jockey in India. Element Retail was the first franchise player to introduce exclusive outlets of Asics in Mumbai. Apart from being a sports oriented franchise model, they have also ventured in running an Authorised Apple store which is one of the early entrant's in Nasik and offers the city a wide range of Apple Products to choose from. Additionally, they also operate a Jockey store in Pune. Element Retail is focused in bringing on board the best brands in the fitness industry under their portfolio.