GIC to pick 40% in Prestiges Exora Biz Park for Rs 2,600 cr

Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC has agreed to invest around Rs 2,600 crore in real estate firm Prestige Estates subsidiary Exora Business Park for a consideration of up to 40 per cent stake.

The Bengaluru-based developer entered into a preliminary term sheet with GICs subsidiary Reco Jade Ind (Reco) to sell a minority stake in its subsidiary, it said in a statement today.

"We intend to sell up to 40 per cent stake in Exora Business Park. We expect the deal to be completed in the next two-three months," group chief executive Venkat Narayana told PTI here today.

Exora Business Park owns, directly or indirectly, many operating and under-construction office properties of the developer. It has a portfolio of five projects with over 8.5 million sqft of development, of which 5.5 million sqft is completed and under- construction.

While four projects are located in Bengaluru, one is in Chennai.

When asked about the potential deal value, Narayana refused to disclose the details. However, investment banking sources said the enterprise value could be around Rs 6,500 crore. This means for the 40 per cent stake, the transaction value could be to the tune of Rs 2,600 crore.

With nearly 83.63 million sqft of completed projects and 142.4 million sqft under various stages of implementation, Prestige Estates is present in business verticles such as residential, commercial, retail, hospitality and services.

The company recently acquired CapitaLands stake in various malls for Rs 342 crore. The acquisition portfolio included five ready and operating retail malls in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mangaluru, Mysuru and Udaipur, a mall management firm, operating Oakwood serviced residence at Bengaluru and under construction properties at Kochi.

It had also entered into a deal with HDFC Capital Advisors to create a Rs 2500-crore platform to develop large scale mid-income and affordable housing projects across various locations.

Recently, GIC acquired 33.34 per cent stake in realty player DLFs rental arm for nearly Rs 9,000 crore.