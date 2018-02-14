GIFT SEZ targets 10 times growth in job creation by 2030

Gandhinagar, Feb 14 (PTI) The special economic zone at the countrys first international financial services centre (IFSC) at Gift City here is targeting for a nearly 10 times growth in jobs at 70,000 as more units set up base here, a top official said today.

Around 136 units are already present in the IFSC and employ 8,000 people at present.

GIFT SEZ chairman Maheswar Sahu said around 1,600 units, with an asset base of USD 400 billion, will be operational in the SEZ by 2030,

"As of now, 136 units have come here and many of them have started their operation. They are providing jobs to around 8,000," he said at an event.

He said the target is based on a professional analysis and more than half of the 1,600 units will be engaged in the financial services space.

"These units will provide jobs to more than 70,000 people of Gujarat and the country. With that, we will have an asset base of about USD 400 billion, spread over 32 million square feet of area," said Sahu, adding though SEZ had passed through difficult times in the past, things have changed after 2015.