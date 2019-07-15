Gifting Industry in India on the Rise, Gifts World Expo Offers Perfect Platform

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) The gifting industry in India is expected to touch $84 billion by 2024 from $65 million at present. In such a scenario, Gifts World Expo, Indias most sought-after destination on gifting and promotional solutions, will act as an excellent platform for various stakeholders. New Delhi, India: Business Wire IndiaDefining gifting trends from more than a decade, the Gifts World Expo is back in a refreshing new avatar with more products, better range and highly diversified segments. The Show is set to be held from July 26-28, 2019 in New Delhi, and will open an ocean of opportunities for visitors, who will get a chance to choose from an unparalleled range of gifting and promotional solutions. Today, gifting has become an integral part of our lives as it is a way to express love, appreciation and joy. It has emerged as a tool of expression in both personal and professional settings. With a rise in disposable incomes and personal aspirations, the gifting industry in India is growing by leaps and bounds. With its huge population, India is expected to emerge as one of the strongest contributors to the global gifting industry. It clearly indicates the endless possibilities that this industry offers for various stakeholders. In such a promising scenario, Gifts World Expo acts as a destination like no other for gifting industry stakeholders as they get to experience and explore an incredible mix of brands and products that can prove to be a game-changer for their businesses in the long run. The show, now in its 17th year, is backed by the expertise of exhibition industry leaders, MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. The impeccable record of the show owes it to the participation of some of the leading and well-known companies and brands, which congregate here to put forth their gifting solutions. This year, the Show is being sponsored by GoodEase Retail Pvt. Ltd., a rapidly emerging online retail network that deals in 100% imported goods. Some of Indias leading brands are going to participate in the event including Ambrane, Moda, Swiss Military, Swayam, Jindal Industries, Arvind Mafatlal Group, Bellagio, Portronics, Baltra, Saregama, Choco Swiss, Zebronics, Kutchina, Ubon, Spykar, Goodwyn, Ferns N Petals, Pinnacle Enterprises (Benetton), Mafatlal Industries, Victoria Cross, Luxury Personified, Toreto, Song of India, amongst several others. Mr. Gaurav Juneja, Director, MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. says, We have come a long way from where we started. The phenomenal response received by Gifts World Expo year-on-year says a lot about our journey. The number of exhibitors have gone up considerably, and we have managed to rope in some of the most well-known names in the gifting fraternity. There is a lot to look forward to for visitors and buyers in the upcoming edition of Gifts World Expo as we have brought in a lot of new additions and innovative concepts this time. Bigger and Better is our mantra this time! Giving her views on the Show, Ms. Himani Gulati, Director, MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd., says, Gifts World Expo is one of the few exhibitions that has consistently lived up to the expectations of both exhibitors and visitors. Our success can be attributed to the hard work and perseverance of our team that works diligently in order to make it one of the most popular shows in India. This year, 1000 brands will be showcasing around 10,000 products at the comprehensive show. There will be nine exclusive segments under one roof, each targeting a segregated audience so that a visitor or a buyer is able to explore what they need within the diversified gifting and promotional solutions industry. The Show will have three major focus areas, namely, Corporate Gifting, Celebration Gifting and Festive Gifting. These focus areas will feature nine major segments Home Dcor & Handicrafts, Houseware & Furnishings, Awards & Rewards, Gourmet Hampers, Office Supplies & Stationery, Gold & Silver Gifts, Corporate Gifts & Premiums, Electronic Appliances & Gadgets and Custom Branding Machinery. In the upcoming edition of the Gifts World Expo, there is a new addition in the form of a unique Buyer Program - a business matching platform that enables eligible buyers an opportunity to meet with relevant exhibitors at the Show through one-on-one meetings. It would give a chance to the buyers to interact with local and international suppliers by booking meeting slots in advance. It will act as an excellent networking platform to engage B2B buyers and sellers in a professional environment. Apart from this, the organisers have arranged a slew of engagement & interactive activities in order to create a memorable experience for those stepping-in to visit the show. Gifts World Expo 2019 will be held at Pragati Maidan Exhibition Centre in hall numbers 11, 12 & 12A from July 26-28 at an expanded exhibit area spread over 1,50,000 sq. ft. About 1,000 brands offering over 10,000 products are expected at the mega event.To know more about Gifts World Expo: https://www.giftsworldexpo.com/About The Organisers, MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. is an international exhibition company with a strong presence of over four decades in the advertising industry, over 20 years in publishing & 16 years in exhibitions. The company has produced more than 100 market-leading trade exhibitions for various segments in addition to publishing various magazines & advertising trade directories of repute. Successful exhibitions are conducted all over India, Dubai, Singapore and Thailand.To know more about MEX Exhibitions: http://www.mexexhibits.com/ PWRPWR