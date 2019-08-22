GIIS Hosts Fourth Edition of Model United Nations 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) PUNE, India, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Indian International School Chinchwad hosted the fourth edition of Model United Nations in partnership with the experts- Skillsphere Education. With the theme of 'We are the World', the three-day conference was held from August 9, 2019. The event was inaugurated by Mr. Ramesh Sood, life coach, motivator, author and HR professional.Over 200 students from across seven schools constituted an executive board, organizing committee and members of the international press to discuss controversial issues like Ayodhya, fate of Germany after World War I, Venezuela, Partition of India and the fate of princely states post-Independence. Seven innovative assemblies like the Lok Sabha, Indian Constituent Assembly, World Peace Conference, Paris Peace Conference, Latin American Parliament, Supreme Soviet of the Soviet Union and United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC), were set up and entrusted with stimulating discussions.The conference was an intellectually stimulating experience for students, wherein they participated in discussions and constructive debates. The delegates addressed various global challenges, factoring in contrasting viewpoints. This enabled them to understand international relations by becoming representatives of real-world countries.Director Principal Dr. Amrita Vohra took the opportunity to laud the spirit of the participating delegates who are on their way of becoming global thinkers and future policy makers. She said, "We are delighted to host the fourth edition of Model United Nations and even more so with the response we have received from the students. Activities like these prove to be a learning experience not just for the students but for us as well. Such programs enable our students to develop an acumen attuned to global standards, making them future ready."This year also marked the first Press Conference where the Chair Persons of all the parliaments highlighted the resolutions of their agendas. Reporters from the International Press covered the conference and reported about the highlights of the speeches delivered by the delegates. This year also marked the launch of the GIIS-MUN newsletter 'The Gazette', where the high points of the event were woven together to provide an insight into the conference.About GIIS: Global Indian International School Chinchwad, which will be called Elpro International School, w.e.f April 2020, is the most awarded school of Pune. Since its inception in 2011 in Chinchwad, Pune, the school has earned a reputation of being one of the most prestigious international schools offering CBSE and CAIE curriculum while serving a diverse body of over 5200 students upto class 12. The curriculum emphasizes on experiential learning where new and innovative methodologies are introduced to enrich students' learning process. PWRPWR