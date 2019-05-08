scorecardresearch
Gillette India profit up 37% at Rs 48 cr in Jan-Mar

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) FMCG major Gillette India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 37 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 48.40 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2019. The company, which follows the July-June financial year, had posted a net profit of Rs 35.52 crore during the same period last fiscal, Gillette India said in a statement. Total income from operations rose Rs 468.84 during the quarter against Rs 452.60 crore in the year-ago period. Shares of the company dropped by 1.62 per cent to close at Rs 7,282 on BSE. PTI DP MR

