Gillette Q2 net up 7 pc at Rs 58.77 cr

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Gillette India has reported a 7.34 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 58.77 crore for the second quarter ended December 2017.

The company, which follows July-June financial year, had posted a net profit of Rs 54.75 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Its revenue from operations during the period under review stood at Rs 407.52 crore. It was Rs 396.82 crore in the year-ago quarter, Gillette India said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations is not comparable due to the introduction of GST from July 1, which replaced excise duty and other input taxes.

"Both the grooming and oral care businesses delivered double-digit comparable sales growth, ahead of the market behind strong brand fundamentals, strength of the product portfolio and improved in-store execution," the company said. PTI PRJ SBT