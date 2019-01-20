Gillian Anderson to join 'The Crown' season four as Margaret Thatcher

Los Angeles, Jan 20 (PTI) Actor Gillian Anderson is set to star as former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the fourth season of Netflix series "The Crown".According to Deadline, the fourth season is likely to move into the 1970s, where Thatcher served as Britain's first female Prime Minister between 1979 to 1990.The third season of the drama, which will premiere this year, will see Olivia Colman replace Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II and Tobias Menzies replacing Matt Smith as Prince Philip. The season will also have Ben Daniels as Antony Armstrong-Jones, starring alongside Helena Bonham Carter's Princess Margaret. PTI SHDSHD