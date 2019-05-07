Gina Rodriguez marries Joe LoCicero

Los Angeles, May 7 (PTI) "Jane the Virgin" star Gina Rodriguez has tied the knot with fiance Joe LoCicero.The actor shared the news of her wedding on Instagram with a video from the ceremony. "May 4, 2019 was absolute magic. To my husband Joseph, I am yours forever," she captioned the post.For the wedding, Rodriguez, 34, chose a Pronovias Ribelia gown with spaghetti straps and a draped neckline.LoCicero, 32, and Rodriguez first met in 2016 on the sets of "Jane the Virgin" and started dating. The couple got engaged in 2018. PTI SHDSHD