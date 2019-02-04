Ginjer up with SenRa’s Low-Cost IoT Analytics Platform

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, India, February 4, 2019/PRNewswire/ --With the current increase in Internet of Things (IoT) deployments taking place across the globe, IoT platforms have started to play a critical role in the successful roll-outs of IoT solutions. Real-time analytics provide customers the ability to get immediate insight on their business operations, cost savings, and overall return on investment (ROI).In a recent report by IoT Analytics, the IoT Platform market is expected to reach $22.3 billion USD by 2023. Driving factor of the fairly new market segment is the need for scalable and reliable services that connect the virtual world with reality, where sensors and people can understand each other leveraging a common platform and provide benefit in this symbiotic relationship.SenRa, a PAN India Low-Power Wide-Area Networks (LPWANs) provider for long range-based (LoRa-based) IoT applications, today announced the release of their new low-cost IoT analytics platform, Ginjer. With the availability of Ginjer, SenRa is now able to provide customers with true end-to-end IoT solution offerings while still ensuring a very competitive price.This move marks the beginning of SenRa's global market entry by extending their Software as a Service (SaaS) offerings outside of their current focused market, India. The Ginjer IoT Analytics Platform introduces a new low cost approach in deploying IoT solutions while still keeping the quality, scalability, and reliability of SenRa services intact. "We are really excited about the announcement of Ginjer. Our team has worked real hard to solve core problems companies face when selecting an IoT platform for their projects." said Ali Hosseini, Chief Executive Officer of SenRa. He says "Companies are looking for IoT platforms to be affordable and still have powerful reporting tools, data visualization capabilities, and device management capabilities. Ginjer does that and more."Leveraging Ginjer, SenRa is able to provide end-to-end solutions to customers such as uPark, a LoRaWAN based smart parking solution, and CleanBin, the first of its kind LoRaWAN based smart bin solution in India. Both solutions have already been deployed in smart city and smart campus projects. Ginjer is also agnostic to the communication protocol providing customers the ability to leverage SenRa's IoT platform with or without SenRa's network services. "Ginjer marks our foray into secure IoT Application Enablement Platform with features like customizable device clusters, report generation, user access and license management" said Kush Mishra, CTO, SenRa. " We believe that Ginjer, coupled with our Network services will tremendously boost the overall value of our offerings"About SenRaSenRa, a contributing member of the LoRa Alliance, is a PAN India Low Power Wide Area Network Provider (LPWAN), specifically LoRaWAN, for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine to Machine (M2M) solutions and applications. SenRa is currently deploying LPWANs throughout India for projects which require secure, reliable, long distance communication at low cost. SenRa is working with global partners to deploy smart solutions such as water metering, smart agriculture, smart lighting, smart cities, logistics, electric meter. For additional information visit: https:enraco.com/About LoRaWANLPWAN (Low Power Wide Area Network) is a broad term covering several implementations and protocols, both opensource and proprietary. While other wireless communication technologies available like Bluetooth and BLE (and to some extent Wi-Fi and ZigBee) are not suited for long-range performance, LPWAN provides the longest range with a low data rates. The technology used in a LoRaWAN network is designed to connect low-cost, battery-operated sensors over long distances in harsh environments that were previously too challenging or cost-prohibitive to connect. With its unique penetration capability, a LoRaWAN gateway deployed on a building or tower can connect to sensors more than 10 miles away or to water meters deployed underground or in basements.About LoRa AllianceThe LoRa Alliance is an open, non-profit association that has grown to more than 500 members since its inception in March 2015, becoming one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector. Its members closely collaborate and share experiences to promote the LoRaWAN protocol as the leading open global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. With the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both static and mobile, and a certification program to guarantee interoperability, the LoRaWAN protocol has already been deployed by major mobile network operators globally, with continuing wide expansion ongoing. Source: SenRa