Giriraj Singh to contest from Begusarai: Shah

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) BJP chief Amit Shah said on Wednesday that Union Minister Giriraj Singh would contest the parliamentary election from Bihar's Begusarai constituency and all his problems would be resolved by the party. Singh had on Monday accused the party's state leadership of letting him down by "violating" his self-respect after denying him a ticket from Nawada, a seat which he won in 2014. The BJP has announced Singh as its candidate from Begusarai this year. Extending best wishes to Singh, Shah in a tweet said he has heard all the issues raised by the Union Minister and "all his problems will be resolved by the party." "Giriraj Singh will contest from Beghusarai only," Shah tweeted. BJP is contesting on 17 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. An equal number number of seats are being contested by its ally JD(U). Its another partner LJP is contesting on the remaining seats. As per the seats arrangement between the three parties, the Nawada seat has been given to the JD(U). PTI JTR TDS SMN