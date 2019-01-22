Giriraj wonders if Syed Shuja is affiliated to ISI, ISIS

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Attacking the Congress over claims of hacking of EVMs made at a London press conference, Union minister Giriraj Singh Tuesday wondered if Syed Shuja, who levelled the allegations, was affiliated to ISI or terrorist organisation ISIS."It is scary that the agenda of Pakistan and China was sponsored and supervised by a top Congress leader. Once out of power, the Congress wants to kill democracy in the country. We have seen it earlier during the Emergency," Singh said in a tweet.The BJP leader said Shuja's claim and the Congress's "EVM drama" reminds him of a statement of Sitaram Kesri, the late Congress chief, that "one family will destroy India".Can Shuja, who claims to be a cyber expert, be affiliated to ISI, Pakistani spy agency, or ISIS with an aim to weaken democracy in India, he asked. A day after the self-proclaimed cyber expert alleged that the BJP had won 2014 general election by rigging Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the ruling party described the event a "Congress-sponsored conspiracy" designed to "defame" Indian democracy and its Election Commission. PTI KR GVS