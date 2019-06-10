Girish Karnad was on the hit list of right-wing group

Bengaluru, Jun 10 (PTI) Veteran playwright and Jnanpithawardee Girish Karnad, who passed away here Monday, was on the hit list of a right-wing group which allegedly shot deadjournalist Gauri Lankesh, according to the Special Investigation Team that probed her murder. Karnad, known as a fearless liberal voice with his strongposition against strident Hindutva, came under the radar ofthe right-wing group for never mincing words to flaycommunalism, it said. The SIT had found a diary from the alleged killers ofLankesh, who was shot dead at her house on September 5, 2017, in which Karnad's name was present on top of the hit list they had prepared, the investigation officials had told PTI.The SIT, in its charge sheet against those arrested in connection with the Lankesh murder case, said the accused were inspired by a book 'Kshatra Dharma Sadhana' which roughly translates to "practising the code for warriors".The group, headed by Amol Kale and Sujeeth Kumar, had named anti-Hindu people as 'Durjan' or evil people. The unnamed group had decided that it was essential to eliminate such "evil people", including Karnad, the SIT officials said.To achieve their 'goal', they had even surveyed Karnad'shouse to track his movement.It was learnt that they had planned to kill Karnad a yearbefore Lankesh, but due to some glitch, deferred their decision and focused on Lankesh, the officials said.During a protest to mark the first death anniversary ofLankesh, Karnad had put on a placard around his neck whichread "Me Too Urban Naxal". Subsequently, a complaint was lodged against him.A staunch critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karnadwas among the 600 theatre personalities who signed amemorandum, asking people to vote against the BJP. PTI GMS RA APR SRY