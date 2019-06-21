Girl abducted from outside house in UP's Muzaffarnagar, gang-raped by four: Police

Muzaffarnagar, Jun 21 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted from outside her house in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district and gang-raped by four men, police said Friday.The incident happened on Thursday and the girl was later found with her hands tied and face covered with clothes from a vacant house in Baghra village, which is under Titawi police station limits, police saidA case has been registered against four men and the girl has been sent for medical examination, Station House Officer S Kumar said.In-charge of the police outpost at Baghra, Jitender Panwar, has been suspended for negligence, he added.The officer said further investigations are underway and a hunt is on to nab the accused. PTI CORR SOMSOM