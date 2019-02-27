Girl battling for life in Telangana after man sets her ablaze

Hanamkonda (Telangana), Feb 27 (PTI) An 18-year-old college student suffered 80 per cent burn injuries after a man allegedly threw petrol and set her ablaze irked over her rejecting his advances, police said Wednesday.The 21-year-old man, who was also studying in the same private college as that of the woman, surrendered to police later. He has been arrested, an official said.The attack reportedly happened near the Warangal Police Commissionerate Office Wednesday morning.Warangal city Police Commissioner V Raveendra said the accused was allegedly pestering the woman with his love proposal for the past six months, but she spurned him.The woman had also complained to her parents who spoke to the man's father asking him to keep his son in check.Angered by her ignoring him, the man threw petrol on the woman while she was entering the college premises and and set her ablaze, police said.The girl is undergoing treatment at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Warangal where doctors said her condition is very serious. PTI CORR BN NSDNSD