Girl, boy found dead on rail tracks in UP

Noida (UP), Mar 27 (PTI) A girl and a boy were found dead near a railway track in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Dadri area Wednesday, police said. The bodies of Archana, 15, and Ankit, 19, were found in badly damaged conditions along the tracks near Maycha village in the morning, they said. The duo was said to be in a relationship and had gone missing from their homes Tuesday evening, police said. According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vineet Jaiswal, police were alerted about the incident at around 6.30 AM. "When officials reached the incident site, they found the badly damaged bodies of the couple, who were probably crushed under a train," he said. "During investigations, it was found that the boy and the girl were known to each other and had been missing from their homes since yesterday (Tuesday)," Jaisawal said.The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, he added. PTI KIS AQS