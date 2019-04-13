scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Girl commits suicide after being raped by father in J-K

Srinagar, Apr 13 (PTI) A girl allegedly committed suicide after being raped by her father in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. The accused father has been arrested, a police spokesman said. The girl, a resident of Aragam Bandipora, consumed some poisonous substance at her home and was rushed to a hospital, where she died, he said. The body will be handed over to her relatives after completion of medico-legal formalities, the spokesman said. A case under relevant sections has been registered and the matter is being investigated, he said. PTI SSB MAZ CK

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos