Girl commits suicide after being raped by father in J-K

Srinagar, Apr 13 (PTI) A girl allegedly committed suicide after being raped by her father in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. The accused father has been arrested, a police spokesman said. The girl, a resident of Aragam Bandipora, consumed some poisonous substance at her home and was rushed to a hospital, where she died, he said. The body will be handed over to her relatives after completion of medico-legal formalities, the spokesman said. A case under relevant sections has been registered and the matter is being investigated, he said. PTI SSB MAZ CK