Girl dies after falling off from flyover in accident

New Delhi, July 13 (PTI) A three year-old-girl, who had fallen along with her uncle from the Badarpur flyover, succumbed to her injuries in South Delhi, police said Saturday.On Thursday, Mohan (33) and Dipti were riding on a motorcycle when a manjha got entangled around his neck. He lost control of the vehicle which then hit a divider and they fell off the flyover in southeast Delhi. While Dipti was stated to be very critical, Mohan sustained a fracture. "It is sad that the little girl succumbed to her injuries on Friday night," a senior police officer from the southeast district. "However, we would also like to point out that kids should not be made to sit in the front on bikes, that too without safety gear. Both victims were without safety gears in this case," the official said The police were investigating the case from all angles and they did not find anything from the spot of the accident, they added.