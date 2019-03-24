Girl found dead in HP's Chambi village identified

Dharamashala (HP), Mar 24 (PTI) Police have identified the girl whose body was found dumped in Chambi village in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district. Deputy Inspector General of Police Santosh Patial said the girl was identified as a minor from Una district. "We are working on the case and will crack it very soon," DIG Patial told PTI Sunday. Wrapped in a blanket, the body was found Saturday alongside Pathankot-Mandi national highway in Chambi, about 25 km from here. Patial said Saturday the girl was apparently killed and her body later dumped along the roadside. A forensic team has examined the spot and police have got some clues, Patial said, adding further probe is on. PTI CORR CK