Girl gangraped inside moving car in UP, 2 arrested

(Eds: Updating with more details) Azamgarh (UP), Sep 24 (PTI) A 16 year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by two men in a moving car at a village under Saraimeer police station area here, following which the accused were arrested, police said on Tuesday.The girl, a student of class 11, was returning from school on Saturday when she was abducted by the two men in a car who then raped and later left her near a pond, Superintendent of Police Triveni Singh said.The girl somehow reached home and narrated the incident, following which an FIR was registered on Sunday and both the youth -- Sikander and Rishi -- have been arrested, the police officer said.The vehicle in which the crime took place had black film on the window panes, Singh said and rejected reports that the school in which the girl was studying has expelled her after the incident."There is no truth in these reports and I have verified it myself. Action will be taken against those spreading the rumour," the police officer added.Nizamabad sub-divisional magistrate Priyanka said the girl is a student of inter-college."Her name is still enrolled in the college, and news of her name struck off from the school is wrong," she said.District Magistrate N P Singh said, "I have taken cognizance of the entire incident. The crime committed against the girl comes under the ambit of POCSO Act, and we will arrange financial assistance to her under Rani Laxmi Bai fund. Every possible help will be given to the girl."