Girl goes missing in Rajouri, traced within hours

Jammu, Dec 22 (PTI) A teenage girl who went missing in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district was traced within hours, police said Saturday. A woman from a village in Kalakote lodged a police complaint in which she stated that her daughter did not return home after leaving for market, they said. A missing report was lodged and an alert was issued in the entire district while details of the girl were also shared with police of Jammu and Reasi districts, they added. The police teams raised several checkpoints to trace the girl. In the night, a team of Jammu police located the girl in a passenger vehicle on the highway at Chowki Choura in Jammu, police said. She was later handed over to a team of Kalakote police station and further to her legal heirs, they added. A probe has been initiated in the case, police said. PTI AB CK