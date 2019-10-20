Girl harassed in UP shopping mall; 2 held

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 20 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly harassing a girl at a shopping mall here, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday at the mall under New Mandi Police Station limits, they said. The girl raised an alarm following which the security guards caught hold of the accused, identified as Kashiram and Adnan. The police were informed about the incident after which a case was registered and the accused were arrested, police said. PTI CORR HDACK