Girl held for creating fake Facebook profile of classmate, sending vulgar messages: Police

Jammu, Aug 22 (PTI) A girl was held for defaming her classmate through fake Facebook posts in Jammu district, police officer said on Thursday."A complaint was received from a girl that a fake Facebook profile has been made and vulgar and defamatory messages are being posted on it," an officer said.These vulgar messages were sent to her fiance with whom she got engaged a few months ago, he said.During the investigation by the cyber cell, police tracked a girl who had made the fake profile and was posting the vulgar messages, he said.She was held and a case registered against her, the officer said, adding that she was classmate of the complainant. PTI AB SOMSOM