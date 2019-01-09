Girl kidnapped a week ago, rescued

Jammu, Jan 9 (PTI) A girl who was kidnapped a week ago was rescued from Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said Wednesday.The girl's father had lodged a complaint on January 2 against Mohammad Aslam of Reasi district's Kundardhan Chasana area for allegedly kidnapping his daughter, they said. The girl's family belongs to Kanthol village in Kathua district and had registered the case at the Kandi police station of Rajouri district, police said.The girl was rescued from Behrote Budhal area and Aslam was arrested, they said.Police handed over the girl to her family after legal formalities. The matter is being probed. PTI ABMAZ ANBANB